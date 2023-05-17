More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
West Metro
Minneapolis man sentenced to 15 years for 2018 fatal Richfield shooting
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said she hopes the sentencing brings some degree of closure to the family.
Gophers
U basketball recruit Asuma says his AAU team is among nation's best
Cherry junior guard Isaac Asuma is playing for D1 Minnesota's 17U AAU team after leading his high school team to the state tournament.
Vikings
Vikings sign first-round pick Addison
The Vikings had lacked the cap space to complete rookie receiver Jordan Addison's contract until trading Za'Darius Smith gave them room.
Twins
Twins' Pagán's rough outing leads to grand slam, loss to Dodgers
James Outman's blast, after reliever Emilio Pagán walked in the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning, gave the Dodgers the series win.
North Metro
Murder suspect pleads guilty to killing 6-year-old in crash while fleeing Brooklyn Center police
The plea deal calls for him to serve several years in prison.