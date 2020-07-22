St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has appointed a new head of planning and economic development for the city, a position that’s been open for a year.

Nicolle Goodman, who since 2015 has been vice president of operations and redevelopment programs at the Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City, will start the St. Paul job on Aug. 3.

She replaces Deputy Director Kristin Guild, who served as interim director following Bruce Corrie’s resignation last July.

“Nicolle Goodman brings an array of economic development experience and a track record of getting things done,” Carter said in a statement. “I am excited to welcome her to Team St. Paul, to help continue our vital work of building a brighter future for all of us.”

Goodman’s work history is centered in Oklahoma, where she earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Oklahoma. She has worked on Oklahoma City development projects including a hotel and convention center, a modern streetcar system and a 70-acre downtown park.

Goodman is the fourth director-level hire announced within the past month. In late June, Carter announced public works and finance directors and a new position overseeing major redevelopment projects.