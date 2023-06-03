A St. Paul man is dead after a high-speed single-car crash on Hwy. 280 in Lauderdale early Saturday, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

The 56-year-old man was driving north on Hwy. 280 at a high rate of speed before 1:45 a.m. Saturday when his 2004 Jaguar XJ8 struck the concrete center median north of Larpenteur Avenue and careened into the right-hand ditch before returning to the roadway, the patrol said. The man, who has yet to be identified, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, the patrol said; the airbag deployed.

The road was dry at the time of the crash, the patrol said. Multiple agencies responded, including St. Paul police and firefighters and Roseville and St. Anthony police.