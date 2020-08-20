St. Paul police are investigating a homicide after a 61-year-old grandmother was found shot dead in the backyard of an East Side home.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Bush Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday after a woman dialed 911 to say her mother had been shot in the head.

Map: St. Paul homicide

“Caller found her mother, thinks she is dead,” an emergency dispatcher relayed to officers on radio traffic. “Unknown where the suspect is.”

Responding officers found the older woman unresponsive in the backyard. She could not be revived.

Family members who gathered at the scene identified the victim as Theresa A. Janis, 61. Relatives said her adult daughter lived in the home, where Janis was staying to help out with her grandchildren, ages 3, 4 and 5.

The children were at the home at the time of the shooting, relatives said, but it’s unclear what they may have seen or heard.

“She was just an innocent victim,” said her son, Tim.

Janis’ death marked the 21st homicide of the year in the capital city — and the second this week.