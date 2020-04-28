St. Paul is reducing business licensing fees, waiving vehicle towing charges and delaying street assessments until 2021 in an effort to provide financial relief to businesses and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Melvin Carter’s office announced the reduction and suspension of fines, fees and debt collection on Tuesday, following an executive order and administrative actions by the mayor.

“Helping St. Paul residents and businesses weather this crisis is a top priority for my administration,” Carter said in a statement Tuesday. “These actions show we have put every possible option on the table.”

The changes include:

• A 25% reduction in license fees for all businesses ordered closed under Gov. Tim Walz’s March 16 executive order

• Waived vehicle towing and storage charges through the first week of May

• Delayed collection of multi-year street assessments until 2021

• Suspended debt collection through June 30

Carter first announced the plan during a City Council meeting April 22.

“We’ll continue to examine these and other areas in our city services where we can respond to the needs of our community and ensure no one is left behind during this COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

