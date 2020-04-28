St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced the expansion of a meal program Monday for families in need.
The program will offer an additional 40,000 meals at seven recreation centers through June 5. The meals supplement the program provided by St. Paul Public Schools.
Families with a minor child in the home will be eligible to pick up one meal bag per child each week. Each meal bag contains seven dinner meals and seven snacks including fresh fruits and vegetables, juice, sandwiches, crackers, cheese and milk.
DAVID CHANEN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Minnesota nonprofits, schools participate in first-ever Give At Home MN campaign
Philanthropy is increasing during the pandemic, but so are nonprofits' costs.
Duluth
Arson suspected in small Duluth fire at former Kozy Bar
Legal battle drags on over city's plans to level the downtown building.
Local
Lacy Johnson wins Republican endorsement to challenge Rep. Omar
The businessman has raised — and spent — more than $1 million in his bid so far.
Variety
Reward offered after pets, wildlife poisoned in Wisconsin
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of someone who is poisoning pets and…
Local
I-35W through Richfield will be closed this weekend
Buses will replace Blue Line trains between the 28th Avenue and Mall of America