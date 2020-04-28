St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced the expansion of a meal program Monday for families in need.

The program will offer an additional 40,000 meals at seven recreation centers through June 5. The meals supplement the program provided by St. Paul Public Schools.

Families with a minor child in the home will be eligible to pick up one meal bag per child each week. Each meal bag contains seven dinner meals and seven snacks including fresh fruits and vegetables, juice, sandwiches, crackers, cheese and milk.

DAVID CHANEN