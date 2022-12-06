St. Luke's reached a tentative contract with its hospital nurses in Duluth, potentially avoiding an ill-timed strike amid an increase in respiratory diseases and patients.

The deal, announced late Monday night, came less than a week after the Minnesota Nurses Association notified St. Luke's and 15 other hospitals of strikes by as many as 15,000 nurses later this month.

The labor action followed months of negotiations in which the hospitals and their nurses couldn't agree on raises or solutions to growing workplace violence and understaffing problems.

Whether it is the first domino is unclear, but a first tentative agreement in prior nurse negotiating cycles led to others. An agreement in 2019 averted a planned strike by nurses of Children's Minnesota and quickly was followed by deals at other hospitals.

"We have been at the table day and night all weekend and we are committed to getting a contract," said Mary Turner, MNA president, on Monday night.

The announcement offered no details, other than that MNA had withdrawn the strike notice for St. Luke's in Duluth.

"We want to thank all who have worked so diligently at the table to reach a fair and equitable contract," the St. Luke's statement said.

Lacking similar agreements, strikes are scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Dec. 11 in the Twin Cities at Children's; Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern, Mercy and United hospitals; Methodist Hospital; North Memorial Health; and M Health Fairview's Southdale and St. John's hospitals along with the west campus of the University of Minnesota Medical Center. Strikes also remained scheduled at Essentia's hospitals in Duluth and Superior and St. Luke's Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors.

A three-day strike occurred in September, when patient volumes were lower. The latest strike would potentially last until Dec. 31 at the hospitals, which are inundated by patients with respiratory diseases such as influenza, RSV, COVID-19 and with other health issues.

A group of Allina leadership doctors took the unusual step Monday of writing to Gov. Tim Walz and other state health leaders, alerting them to the consequences if a strike occurred.

"A strike when capacity remains challenging will result in reduced surgical services, longer emergency room wait times, and delayed access to hospital care," the two dozen doctors wrote. "The downstream effects will impact access to beds at non-striking hospitals and will further delay patient care in clinics too. This risks a public health crisis for our community."

Nurses last week argued that the strike was necessary to compel hospital leaders to address understaffing problems that currently are causing backups and delayed care across Minnesota.

The two sides also had been far apart on raises over the life of the three-year contracts, though the gap had narrowed considerably since negotiations started earlier this spring. Most recently, nurses were seeking 20% raises over three years while the hospitals were offering up to 15%.

A written update by nurse negotiators on Sunday had announced "significant movement" and optimism of a deal with St. Luke's. At the time, the nurses wanted commitments from the hospital to increase staffing if bed sores, falls and other preventable patient injuries were on the rise.

It was unclear Monday night if that staffing language was included in the tentative agreement, which will now be put to a vote of all of the St. Luke's nurses for final approval.