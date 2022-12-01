Nurses voted Wednesday to authorize a second strike of as many as 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas if languishing contract talks don't produce a deal.

The exact start date and length of a strike has yet to be announced, but leaders of the Minnesota Nurses Association hoped the decision alone would motivate hospitals to sweeten terms on pay, staffing and violence prevention. Nurses on Wednesday drew a direct line between understaffing and hospitals being overwhelmed this flu season.

"We've been begging for help for two years; it's fallen on deaf ears," said Amy McGlone, a pediatric intensive care nurse at Children's Minnesota in St. Paul. She added that "our hospital is on life support. We need change. We need improved staffing."

The result was anticlimactic; unions don't call for strike votes unless they they have support — just as MNA did this fall when a similar vote led to a three-day strike of around 15,000 nurses. MNA had already surveyed members about next steps this winter.

Allina Health issued a statement earlier in the week urging against a strike, which could create multimillion dollar losses for the Minneapolis-based health system and others in Minnesota. Hospitals will receive 10-day notices before any strikes to hire replacement nurses, usually at premium rates that far exceed typical wages.

"A strike or even the threat of a strike creates an unnecessary distraction for our employees and the communities we serve," said a statement provided by Allina spokesperson Jennifer Steingas. "With escalating illness and increased needs for care, our community is counting on all of us to provide the exceptional care they expect."

Allina's Abbott Northwestern, Mercy and United hospitals are involved in the contract talks along with North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, HealthPartners' Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, Children's Minnesota, and M Health Fairview's Southdale, St. John's and Woodwinds hospitals along with the West Bank campus of the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

Essentia hospitals in Duluth and Superior, and St. Luke's hospitals in Duluth and Two Harbors, are also involved. Contracts are reached between MNA nurses and their individual hospital systems, but the negotiations take place concurrently.

Negotiations have progressed since the fall strike, when nurses wanted more than 30% raises over three-year contracts and hospitals offered around 10%. At Methodist and North Memorial, the nurses now are asking for 20% raises and the hospitals are offering 14.5%.

Some hospitals have reached tentative agreements with nurses on how to improve safety, with assaults by patients and visitors on the rise. Staffing plans are another issue — with nurses wanting more assurances of adequate nurse-to-patient ratios than hospitals are willing to give.

MNA negotiators initially asked for the ability to reject staffing plans if a majority of nurses viewed them as unsafe. Hospitals balked at relinquishing so much control. Nurses have since asked to automatically review and revise staffing levels if patient falls, bed sores or other preventable problems significantly increase.

"If those numbers start to go up ... that tells us that the staffing is not adequate," said Mary Turner, MNA president and an ICU nurse at North Memorial in Robbinsdale.

Methodist and Southdale nurses leaving a voting site in Bloomington said staffing levels weighed on their decisions to support a second strike.

Southdale med-surge nurse Nellie Arsenyeva said she loves her hospital and patients, but is routinely picking up four-hour extra shifts after 12-hour regular shifts because of shortages. Pressure has increased over the past two years to take on extra patients, even those with complex illnesses or obesity levels that make them difficult to transfer.

"Its hard," she said. "We're overworked."