St. Louis Park standout Kendall Coley joined the Nebraska women's basketball team and is expected to be eligible to play this season, the Cornhuskers announced Tuesday.

The 6-2 Coley, who committed to Nebraska in April, was ranked as a top-50 player nationally by ESPN. She graduated from St. Louis Park High School — where she averaged 15.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a junior in 2019-20 — late last week.

WIRE SERVICES