The St. Louis Park School Board has chosen Carlondrea (Carla) Hines to become its new superintendent, and she's expected to start work July 1.

Contract negotiations between the district and Hines are underway and are expected to be approved by the school board at next Tuesday's meeting, according to a news release posted on the district's website.

Hines is currently an associate superintendent in the Eden Prairie School District and was one of two finalists to lead St. Louis Park schools.

"Hines' experience and values aligned powerfully with the district's mission and core values," said school board chair Colin Cox. "Her educational leadership, dedication to student academic success, and vision for racial equity transformation is impressive and I'm confident she'll lead our district with integrity and passion, advancing our strategic plan."

Hines holds a Ph.D. from Capella University and a master of arts in business education from the University of Minnesota. Her career included teaching business in the Roseville and Jackson, Miss., school districts. She has also served as dean of students in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District, principal at the Creative Arts Secondary School in St. Paul and principal at Richfield Middle School.

"I am humbled and elated by the opportunity to serve as the next Superintendent of St. Louis Park Public Schools," Hines said in a statement. "With a steadfast commitment to see, empower, and inspire each student, I look forward to collaboratively shaping a future where every student's brilliance is realized and celebrated."

Hines replaces Astein Osei, who stepped down in September after a district employee filed a sexual harassment complaint against him.

St. Louis Park has an enrollment of about 4,850 students.