DULUTH — The St. Louis County Board is set to end its decadelong partnership with MEnD Correctional Care.

Commissioners will vote Tuesday morning on shifting the $12.6 million jail health care contract to St. Luke's hospital during its meeting Tuesday morning at Rice Lake City Hall. If the contract with St. Luke's is approved, it would start Nov. 1, 2022, and run through 2028. The six-year deal, available after that for renewal in two-year increments, starts at $1.7 million the first year.

Several Minnesota counties have recently severed ties with MEnD. In January, the state Board of Medical Practice suspended its owner Dr. Todd Leonard's license when it found that lapses in care led to to the death of inmate Hardel Sherrell. He was also sued by the family of James Lynas, a Sherburne County inmate who died by suicide in 2017. In that case, the county and MEnD agreed to pay the Lynas' family $2.3 million.

Anoka, Morrison and Sherburne Counties have all cut ties with MEnD.

MEnD currently offers medical services 15 hours a day, five days a week and four hours on the weekends and holidays as well as mental health services 16 hours a week at the St. Louis County Jail. St. Luke's plan builds to 24 hours of service seven days a week, and 40 hours a week of mental health care by the start of 2024.

Jail administrators solicited proposals from providers earlier this year and received four, then narrowed the selection to three for interviews — which included MEnD as a finalist, according to St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman.

St. Luke's Hospital was the unanimous pick within the seven-member panel. Litman said it could bring a continuum of care to people who pass through the jail.

"This is a local provider and these are patients [who] are going to be known potentially to St. Luke's before coming into our facility and once they're released," he said.

The Duluth NAACP, which has been pushing for a move away from MEnD for months, said it applauded St. Luke's Hospital for stepping up to provide a community service other local organizations shied away from.

"The path towards healthcare equity has been slow and will continue to be slow," the NAACP said in a news release. "Despite this victory, the profit-driven structures of both mass incarceration and our healthcare system remain strong."