DULUTH — Duluth judge Sally Tarnowski, known for her mental health advocacy, died suddenly on Monday while vacationing in Florida, according to a news release from the Minnesota Judicial Branch.

Tarnowski, who was appointed by Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2007, was Chief Judge of the Sixth Judicial District from 2016-2020 and actively serving as a St. Louis County judge. She was first elected in 2008 and her most recent term ran through 2027.

"All of us within the Minnesota courts community are devastated by the loss of Judge Tarnowski," said Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea. "Beyond her exemplary service to Minnesota, Judge Tarnowski was a vibrant person whose commitment to justice shined through in everything she did."

There has been no immediate information on the cause of death.

Tarnowski pushed for mental health treatment court and supported early neutral evaluation in family court in order for ease of resolving custody cases, according to a news release. Starting in 2015, she began working alongside the University of Minnesota Duluth's Center for Regional and Tribal Child Welfare Studies to create Indian Child Welfare Court in Duluth.

"Judge Tarnowski approached her work with tenacity and dedication," said Sixth District Chief Judge Leslie Beiers. "Her loss will be deeply felt by all of us in the Sixth District, and by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her."

Services are pending.