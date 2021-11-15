Despite losing to St. John's first the second time this season, Bethel University secured one of the five at-large bids in the 32-team NCAA Division III football tournament.

The Johnnies earned the automatic bid as MIAC champion and will play host to Lake Forest, the Midwest Conference champion, on Saturday in Collegeville. St. John's won the conference title on Saturday with a 27-26 victory over the Royals, scoring the game-winning touchdown with one second to play.

Bethel will play at Central College in Pella, Iowa. on Saturday.

Making its first-ever appearance in the Division II playoffs, Bemidji State will be one of three teams from the Northern Sun Conference in the 28-team field. The Beavers, champions of the North Division, will play at NSIC South titlist Augustana in Sioux Falls.

Minnesota State Mankato, the NSIC North runner-up, will play at Angelo State of Texas.

WIAC champion Wisconsin-Whitewater will play UMAC champion Greenville in the first round and runner-up Wisconsin-LaCrosse will play at Albion.

The NCAA Division III bracket is here

The NCAA Division II bracket is here