There is a reason why tickets for the Gophers women's basketball game with Connecticut Nov. 19 are selling so well. And it's not just because the Huskies were ranked No. 2 in the AP's preseason poll.

It's because Paige is back, and she's coming back home.

As of last week, , ticket sales were almost at 8,300, and the number figures to grow as the game nears.

After missing last season following ACL surgery, Bueckers, the former Hopkins High School star who led UConn into the NCAA championship game at Target Center in the spring of 2022, is back. UConn is healthy, too, and aiming for a championship.

Led by Bueckers.

The 6-0 redshirt junior guard was the 2021 national player of the year, part of the 2022 Final Four all-tournament team. In 46 career games she has averaged 18.0 points, 5.1 assists, shot 53% overall and 43.4% on three-pointers.

And you can see her at the Barn in a few weeks.

She leads an impressive list of native Minnesotans who are playing Division I basketball outside Minnesota. Here is a look at some others:

STARTING FIVE

Paige Bueckers, Connecticut

She figures to be a force for a Huskies team among a handful with true championship aspirations. The only question: Is she about to start her final year of college basketball?

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina

Rochester native averaged 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds last season, was first-team all-ACC and All-America honorable mention. She was a top-10 finalist for the Cheryl Miller award for the nation's top small forward.

Gianna Kneepkens, Utah

Former Duluth Marshall Star averaged 15.3 points for Utah, was a top-five finalist for the Cheryl Miller award, shot 40.4% from three-point range and scored in double figures in all but seven games.

McKenna Hofschild, Colorado State

The 5-2 Hofschild was a top-five finalist for the Nancy Lieberman award for the nation's top point guard. The Prior Lake native led Colorado State in scoring (20.6), three-point shooting (44.7) and assists (222).

Adalia McKenzie, Illinois

Park Center grad started all 32 games for an Illini team that qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time in 20 years. Averaged 13.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

THE NEXT FIVE

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

Sara Scalia, Indiana

Tessa Johnson, South Carolina

Mackenzie Kramer, Clemson

Jenna Johnson, Utah

TEN OTHERS: Nunu Agara, Stanford; Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota; Kendall Coley, Nebraska; Frannie Hottinger, Marquette; Lauren Jensen, Creighton; Molly Mogensen, Creighton; Maya Nnaji, Arizona; Nneka Obiazor, UNLV; Kennedy Sanders, Colorado; Taylor Woodson, Michigan.