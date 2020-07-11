Former St. John's offensive lineman Ben Bartch signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday.

Bartch was drafted in the fourth round, 116th overall, by Jacksonville. He was the first MIAC player taken in the NFL draft since 2003.

• Gophers receiver Rashod Bateman and quarterback Tanner Morgan were ranked the No. 3 and No. 6 best players in the Big Ten, respectively, by CBS Sports HQ.

• The visiting St. Paul Saints defeated the Milwaukee Milkmen 7-4, rallying for four runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh. Chris Chinea hit a two-run homer in the sixth, and Mikey Reynolds had a two-run single to put the Saints ahead 4-3. Josh Allen had a run-scoring double for the Saints in the seventh and J.C. Millan a two-run single. Matt Solter got his second win of the season, giving up four runs on eight hits in seven innings. He struck out seven, walked none. Jameson McGrane pitched the ninth for the save.

• Kevin Moore was named the St. Scholastica men's hockey coach. He was an assistant coach at Adrian the past two seasons and before that the director of hockey operations at Princeton.

• Annabelle Ackroyd, who will be a Gophers sophomore this fall, won her third straight Alberta Junior Girls Championship on Thursday at The Links at Spruce Grove. She has a 2-under 207 total to win the 54-hole tournament by six shots. Calgary is her hometown.

• Mary Korlin-Downs, of Lake Elmo, will return to the Gophers women's gymnastics team for the 2021 season, the program announced. She will use her fourth year of eligibility while pursuing a master's degree. She was one of the team's top performers on beam.

• Vegas defenseman Nate Schmidt, a former Gopher, will be inducted into the St. Cloud Cathedral Athletic Hall of Fame this year.