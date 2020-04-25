St. John’s tackle Ben Bartch became the first Division III player taken in five years in the NFL draft.

Bartch was chosen Saturday in the fourth round, 116th overall, by Jacksonville.

He’s the first MIAC player taken since 2003.

Bartch, a 6-6, 309-pounder weighed about 75 pounds less just a couple of years ago when he moved from tight end. His two-year ascension since captured the attention of NFL scouts. It started nearly every morning with a strange concoction.

To add weight, Bartch loaded a blender — five days per week — with seven scrambled eggs, “a big tub” of cottage cheese, quick grits, peanut butter, a banana and Gatorade.

See an updated list of Vikings draft picks

“Throw it all in and plug my nose,” Bartch said. “I’d gag sometimes, but that’s what you have to do.”

Bartch impressed NFL scouts after getting invited to January’s Senior Bowl. He couldn’t play in the game because of a knee injury, then instead of flying around the country for pre-draft visits, he met with teams via videoconferencing on Zoom and FaceTime.

He also was held out of combine workouts while his knee healed.

He trained with Zane Beadles, who played nine years in the NFL as an offensive tackle. Through his agency, Rep1 Sports, Beadle trained daily with Bartch this winter in Irvine, Calif., where they focused on technique and film study.

“No disrespect to anyone else,” Bartch said, “but I did gain a lot of lessons from going to a small school and having to kind of figure a lot of this stuff out on my own. But I wasn’t alone. I did have a lot of really good resources at St. John’s.”