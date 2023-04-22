Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

ST. CLOUD — Police arrested a Sauk Rapids teenager in the hit-and-run death of a 70-year-old pedestrian involving a stolen vehicle, according to Assistant St. Cloud Police Chief Brett Mushatt.

Officers responded to an accident just after 8 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of 6th Avenue N. in St. Cloud and found the 70-year-old St. Cloud man unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The 16-year-old driver, whom police did not identify, fled the scene but was taken into custody and brought to a juvenile detention center. He is being held pending possible second-degree murder charges.

Authorities believe the teen stole the vehicle a few blocks away from the spot where the pedestrian, who was unknown to the teen, was struck.

"The suspect admitted he drove on the walking path and intentionally struck the victim," states a news release issued Saturday by St. Cloud police. "The exact motive is still under investigation."

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity in the coming days.