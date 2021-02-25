Former KQRS radio personality John Lassman is taking over a St. Cloud morning show that's trying to recover from an incident that led to its last host's resignation.

Aaron Imholte, who had been with WHMH-FM, "Rockin' 101," for six years, stepped away in December after ridiculing Des Moines DJ Heather Lee on the air, threatening to "bury her in the ground" and starting rumors that she uses the "N-word" in her personal life.

Imholte would later tell the Star Tribune that he was the victim of a "hatchet job" and that his jokes were taken out of context.

Lassman is unlikely to stir up as much controversy, but he's no stranger to attempts at edgy comedy.

For five years he served as executive producer for the wildly popular "KQ Morning Show With Tom Barnard," often contributing prank phone calls as a character named "The Chucker." He was also an on-air personality at KQRS from 1983 to 1994. Lassman left the station in November 2019.

Starting Monday, he'll preside over "The Johnny Rock Show," which will air from 6-10 a.m. weekday mornings. He'll also serve as operations director for Tri-County Broadcasting, which owns the station.

"John will be an integral part of getting back to the foundation and storied history of our station," said WHMH program director Tim Ryan. "Our morning show will be concentrating on the best in today's rock music and John's brand of fun and entertainment, as we focus on community and the magic that has made Rockin' 101 the no. 1 rock station for decades."

Lassman said his plans include exclusive interviews with musicians, sharing backstage stories and occasional appearances from The Chucker.

"It's going to be a blast," Lassman said. "Enough of the negativity. Those types of shows are played out!"