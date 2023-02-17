More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Colleges
Minnesota's Black college basketball coaches inspire each other
Basketball Across Minnesota: Macalester's Abe Woldeslassie and Crown College's Bridgeport Tusler were on the same staff a year ago. Now they're among four Black coaches at the NCAA level in the state.
Twins
Twins starter Maeda hopes for healthy season after arm surgery
The team's pitchers and catchers had their first official workout at spring training on Thursday in Fort Myers.
High Schools
South St. Paul stops Simley, reaches girls hockey state tournament for 17th time
Packers sophomore forward Alida Ahern scored twice in a game for the first time. She had the tying and winning goals.
Wolves
Timberwolves' massive lead disappears in final minutes to Wizards
Kyle Kuzma's three-pointer with 74 seconds left gave Washington its first lead — after the Wolves had led by as many as 20 points — and Wizards guard Bradley Beal scored 17 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter for a 114-106 victory.
www.startribune.com
South St. Paul girls hockey tops Simley 4-1
South St. Paul came from behind to defeat Simley 4-1 in the girl's Section 4A hockey tournament at Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights Thursday night.