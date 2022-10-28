Senior forward Maya Hansen of South Dakota State was named the Summit League's Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday in women's soccer.

Hansen, a Burnsville High School grad who played for the Minnesota Aurora last season, had 11 goals for the Jackrabbits, including five game-winners.

Two Gophers honored

Graduate defender Gabbie Cesarone and junior midfielder Sophia Boman of the Gophers were named to the second All-Big Ten team. Cesarone, a transfer from Division III Washington University in St. Louis, had six goals in the regular season, including four game-winners. Boman, a former Edina High School player, had five goals and five assists for a team-high 15 points.

Tommies Hall of Fame grows

The University of St. Thomas will induct six student-athletes, two coaches and one team into its Athletic Hall of Fame in on-campus ceremonies on Friday. They represent Tommies athletics over the past five decades in 10 sports.

The list: athletes Andretta Colley, women's track & field, 2002-2005; Tony Danna, football, 2007-2011; Tommy Hannon, men's basketball 2008-2013; Mike Hutton, men's track & field, soccer 2008-2012; Maggie Weiers, women's basketball, 2010-2015; Nick Wohlers, men's hockey, 1988-1992; coaches Denzil Lue, men's soccer, 1978-2001, and Tom Hodgson, men's & women's swimming & diving, 1979-2014; and 2012 NCAA Division III championship volleyball team.

Etc.