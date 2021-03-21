MANKATO – Ashton Calder scored three goals, including shorthanded and empty-net tallies in the third period, as Lake Superior State defeated Northern Michigan 6-3 in the WCHA tournament championship game on Saturday night. With the victory, the Lakers earned the WCHA's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Dustin Manz and Jacob Nordqvist each had a goal and an assist and Marek Mitens made 25 saves for the Lakers (19-6-3), who led 2-0 after one period and 4-0 after two.

David Keefer's goal with 4 minutes, 8 seconds left in the third period pulled Northern Michigan within 5-3, but Lake Superior State added an empty-net goal with 2:36 to play.

Andre Ghantous and A.J. Vanderbeck also scored, and Rico DeMatteo made 24 saves for the Wildcats (11-17-1).

Saturday's game might have marked the final installment of the WCHA men's tournament. Seven teams are leaving the conference for the new CCHA, which starts play in the 2021-22 season.

RANDY JOHNSON