This installment of the annual gift guide is for readers who have waited until the last minute to shop or those who will get cash for gifts and are looking for ways to use it.

First up is the Record Doctor X Record Cleaning Machine for $599. Though ultrasonic machines are all the rage these days, I still prefer a vacuum record cleaner for the thorough cleaning, ease of use, fast operation and simple cleaning process. A good record cleaning machine will change the life of a vinyl lover, and it is very hard to do better than the Record Doctor X. Based on the bestselling manual version of the Record Doctor, it is motorized and has simultaneous suction on both the top and bottom of the record to make cleaning efficient. It makes buying used vinyl even more appealing, because you know you can clean it thoroughly and get rid of a lot of, if not all, the surface noise from dust and dirt. (audioadvisor.com)'

A bit lower down the price ladder is the Rekkord F100 Automatic Turntable at $399. The best budget turntables are manual, and buying an automatic turntable typically involves serious sonic and build quality compromises. This has changed with the Rekkord F100. It is handmade in Germany in a factory making some of the most iconic and desirable automatic turntables of the past 50 years. A built-in phono preamp means it can be connected directly to your amplifier or even a pair of powered speakers, and a premounted cartridge completes the package. (rekkord.vanaltd.com)

Finally, for the budget-minded, consider the Vimifuso PD3.1 Charger. This provides tons of power, speed and flexibility in a compact package. Suitable for use at home and for travel, it has four USB-C ports and two regular USB ports. It can power a USB-C laptop, making it potentially the only charger you need. Having so many ports allows you to charge a phone, tablet, Bluetooth speaker, headphones, earbuds and one additional item simultaneously from a single AC outlet. It lists for $44.95 on Amazon and is an excellent value at that price, but it is on sale with a 20% checkbox coupon to bring the price down to $35.99, making it an even better buy.

MP3s to the rescue

Q. My 11-year-old grandson wants to listen to his favorite music using wireless headphones, so I bought him a pair of Beats. The problem is that all he has is a Samsung tablet, no phone, no music streaming subscription. Is it possible for me to buy him a gift card to download music to the tablet? If not, is there any other affordable option?

A. You can get him an Amazon gift card and he can buy MP3s on Amazon Music. Both albums and individual music tracks are available. All he will need is the Amazon Music app. Note that you will have to register an Amazon account under an adult's name to buy the music.

