Summer's lease, as Shakespeare helpfully informs us, hath all too short a date. So here are a few numbers to remind you to enjoy it while you can. Or as another English poet, Robert Herrick, so memorably put it: gather ye rosebuds while ye may.

71: Days until Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer.

132: Days until Nov. 4, the average date for the Twin Cities' first measurable snowfall.

179: Days until the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year.

6 hours, 50 minutes and 41 seconds: How much shorter the day is on the winter solstice compared to the summer solstice.

53.5: difference in average temperature between June (69.7 degrees) and January (16.2 degrees).

Sources: Minnesota State Climatology Office and timeanddate.com.