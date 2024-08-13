So much rides on the farm bill

Then there’s crop insurance, now by far the largest safety net in the federal farm bill. Crop insurance is probably still a good idea, since farmers are as vulnerable as ever to extreme weather and volatile commodity prices. But the current system has the effect of tying farmers to a few favored crops such as corn, soybeans and wheat, while rewarding overplanting and overproduction. Congress should tighten up the program’s conservation compliance enforcement and adjust the rules so it’s easier for farmers to plant a diverse, healthy mix of crops such as oats, barley and alfalfa and even fruits and vegetables. It should also build on an innovative program called Whole Farm Revenue Protection, which gives farmers — especially young, innovative farmers — more freedom to plant what they want. And since public subsidies cover about 60% of the cost of crop insurance, why not use those subsidies to achieve public benefits? Give farmers premium discounts if they adopt proven practices that reduce erosion, improve wildlife habitat, sequester carbon and reduce polluted field runoff.