Light snow Sunday morning moved into much of the Twin Cities and other communities in Minnesota ahead of what is forecast to be a few inches to roughly 10 inches when all is said and fallen on this Easter Sunday in April.

The dusting three weeks into spring has marched from western Minnesota into the central, southern and eastern portions of the state, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Southern Minnesota is forecast to receive the most snow, with the southeastern edge of the Twin Cities to be in line for the metro’s deepest totals, the NWS said in its winter storm warning issued overnight.

Points north of the warning area, meaning nearly all of the metro area, is under a winter weather advisory and should expect far less snow, the weather service said.

Snowfall rates of an inch per hour or higher in the part of Minnesota under the warning are possible, especially Sunday afternoon and early evening, the NWS continued.

“The chance for snowfall amounts of 6 inches or more appears highest from southern and east-central Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin,” the agency said in a statement. “Local amounts of around 10 inches are possible in the warning area.”

Consequences of what is anticipated include damage to trees and downed power lines because of gusty winds and heavy, wet snow, according to the NWS.

On Monday, occasional snow flurries are forecast by the weather service to pop up in the Twin Cities before a respite kicks in amid temperatures below normal and mainly topping out in the next few days at nothing higher than 40 degrees.