A snowmobiler died in a crash over the weekend just northwest of the Twin Cities, officials said Monday.

The wreck occurred bout 5 p.m. Saturday in Zimmerman near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and W. 13th Street, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office identified the rider as David E. Stewart, 52, of Zimmerman.

Stewart's snowmobile hit a driveway approach, became airborne and rolled when it landed, according to the Sheriff's Office.