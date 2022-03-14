St. Cloud police on Sunday identified the body of a woman found near the Mississippi River as 62-year-old Annette L. Brown, who had been missing since Thursday.

On Friday, police asked the public to help locate the St. Cloud woman, who was last seen near St. Cloud State University, according to St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

A person walking near Sportsman's Island Road just after 11 a.m. Sunday found Brown's body on the west banks of the river.

Authorities are investigating the cause and manner of death but do not believe foul play was involved, Oxton said.