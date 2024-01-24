Traditional snow days are returning to St. Paul Public Schools.

Two days of winter fun, at least, effective the next time weather turns bad.

The school board on Tuesday approved an agreement with the union representing teachers to no longer require e-learning in the first two days of inclement weather.

Superintendent Joe Gothard also has authority to extend the snow day tally, under the agreement.

The action comes two years after the state's second-largest district — emboldened by its experience with distance learning — made up to five e-learning days available for use when wind chills were expected to drop to -35 degrees or snow would make it too difficult for kids to get to or from school.

If e-learning kicks in, and sleds were put away, students would learn online with teachers and classmates, and be given flexibility on the due dates of their assignments, according to the district.

Minneapolis Public Schools has proposed changes to its 2024-25 calendar that would provide three snow days to elementary students and two days for secondary students before e-learning is required.

The snow days change was presented to board members this month and must be negotiated with the district's teachers union and then approved by the board.











