This week's heavy snow may not have broken records, but it still led several Minnesota school districts to pivot to virtual lessons or cancel class altogether.

With weeks of winter left to go — sometimes it snows in April, after all — some districts may need to consider altering their school calendars in order to meet the minimum classroom hour requirements set by the state.

But nobody's there quite yet. From calling e-learning days to canceling staff in-service days, Minnesota school districts have a variety of tools at their disposal to keep from extending the academic calendar.

"We're feeling really good about where we are," Hopkins Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed said of the district's relatively disruption-free school year.

That's because Hopkins Public Schools can call up to three more e-learning days this academic year after district officials used two of them to deal with this week's snowfall.

Those days don't cut into districts' annual classroom hour requirement. State law requires school boards to set calendars providing no fewer than 935 hours of instruction for students in first through sixth grade and at least 1,020 hours for pupils in seventh grade on up. Kindergarteners are required to log 425 hours of instruction per year.

State law allows districts to implement up to five e-learning days per year.

Officials in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan have called four e-learning days so far this year and have one left.

"I don't believe any of our schools or programs are in danger of going below the minimum hours required now, but additional cancellations might bring that into play where we would have to add days at the end of the calendar," district spokesman Tony Taschner said.

Of the state's 10 largest district, Anoka-Hennepin and Rochester have not adopted e-learning plans, opting instead to cancel classes outright in extreme weather. But officials don't expect they'll fall below their class hour requirements.

"The district is closely monitoring the impact of non-school days due to weather," Anoka-Hennepin spokesman Jim Skelly said. "At this time there are no plans to adjust the calendar for these days."

The last time inclement weather forced Anoka-Hennepin district leaders to cancel classes more than once during the school year was in 2019, when extremely low temperatures and snow led to seven closures across January and February. Officials there didn't alter the school calendar, but district leaders in Hastings and Stillwater opted to hold class on Presidents Day to make up for the lost time that year.

It's not always as easy as tallying up the number of district-wide closures to determine whether another one will affect the school calendar.

In St. Paul, at least three high schools have canceled classes this year due to incidents on or near campus. Students at Washington Technology Magnet School and Central High each lost a day after shootings nearby closed their respective campuses. Harding High students were out of class for four days following the fatal stabbing of one of their classmates.

St. Paul Public Schools spokeswoman Erica Wacker said district officials will weigh all of their options if any campus comes close to falling below the minimum requirements. Those could include shortening Spring Break or having students attend class on days currently reserved for staff trainings.

In Hopkins, Mhiripiri-Reed says the district's calendar committee peppers such days throughout the school year to account for disruptions. The district has two faculty training left on the calendar — which could be come class days — if another massive storm hits, for examples.

"There's a number of ways we can build cushion into that calendar," Mhiripiri-Reed said.