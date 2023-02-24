Minneapolis has declared a one-day snow emergency that will start at 9 p.m. Friday.
The restrictions mean no parking on either side of snow emergency routes until 8 a.m. Saturday, or when the street has been fully plowed.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, the one-sided parking restrictions instituted earlier this winter will resume.
Friday's one-day emergency follows the city's more typical three-day snow emergency declared earlier this week in advance of the three-day storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in much of the city.
