Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minneapolis has declared a one-day snow emergency that will start at 9 p.m. Friday.

The restrictions mean no parking on either side of snow emergency routes until 8 a.m. Saturday, or when the street has been fully plowed.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, the one-sided parking restrictions instituted earlier this winter will resume.

Friday's one-day emergency follows the city's more typical three-day snow emergency declared earlier this week in advance of the three-day storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in much of the city.