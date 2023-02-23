The two-day storm didn't bring quite as much snow as originally forecast, but what fell and continues to fall Thursday morning in the metro area is still making travel difficult.

Roads across the Twin Cities remain snow-covered and treacherous as another 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall before the storm finally departs Thursday afternoon. Just outside the metro area, blizzard conditions have MnDOT advising no travel in a wide area of the state in an area roughly from Hutchinson west to the South Dakota border and from Willmar south to the Iowa state line.

Roads in Rock and Nobles counties in southwestern Minnesota, including Interstate 90 from Worthington west to near Sioux Falls, are closed due to whiteout conditions, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

"This is not a great time to be out there," said Anne Meyer, a MnDOT spokeswoman. "This might be the worst of the season."

More than 200 plows were clearing roads in the Twin Cities and hundreds more were on the job in Greater Minnesota, she said.

Strong winds are leading to blowing and drifting, covering roads and intersections.

"Front-wheel drive vehicles are getting stuck making simple turns," the Chaska Police Department said. "The drifts are getting high. Stay off the roads."

Metro Transit said some bus trips are being canceled as bus drivers can't get into work, the agency said. "Delay travel if you can."

Early snow totals included 11.5 inches in Zimmerman, 10.7 inches in Oronoco, north of Rochester, 9.8 inches in Lakeville, 9.3 inches in Prior Lake and 8.2 inches at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. The MSP Airport had picked up 6.9 inches of snow as of midnight, the National Weather Service said.

Original forecasts predicted 16 to 22 inches, but grand totals will likely be a bit less than that, said NWS meteorologist Paige Marten.

"The storm might be a little underperforming, but the impact between a foot and 18 inches is likely the same," Marten said. "We still might make the top 10."

Totals at MSP — the official measuring spot for the metro area — would need to hit 16 inches to make the storm one of the 10th largest since 1884.

Still, schools remained shuttered with students getting another day off or taking classes on line Thursday. More than 200 flights have been scrubbed at MSP and some grocery stores remained closed until 8 a.m.

In Anoka County, libraries, the Government Center, license centers and park buildings will not open for in-person transactions until 11 a.m., a spokesman said.

Snow emergencies remained in effect in Minneapolis, St. Paul and several Twin Cities area suburbs on Thursday morning.