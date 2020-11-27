Small retail virtual events

• The Metropolitan Economic Development Association offers its first virtual shopping experience at meda.net/medas-marketplace through Dec. 6 to support Black, Indigenous and people of color entrepreneurs.

• The North Loop neighborhood in Minneapolis will hold a virtual North Loop Lights 360 Virtual Reality tour of more than a dozen stores, salons and spas at bit.ly/2HHTmhK.

• A new site, urbanroostershop.com, helps consumers shop online from Twin Cities small retailers. Creators Chris Walton and Anne Mezzenga are former Target executives.

• The Lake Street Council in Minneapolis offers an interactive map and other online resources spotlighting local businesses at visitlakestreet.com.