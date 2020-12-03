A small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday night on Interstate 35W, just south of Interstate 694 near Arden Hills and New Brighton.

Map: Plane lands on I-35W Map: Plane lands on I-35W

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the plane landed in the northbound lanes near County Road E2.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the single-engine Bellanca Viking plane made an emergency landing just before 9:30 p.m. As the plane landed, it crashed into another vehicle on the interstate but nobody was injured.

The State Patrol identified the pilot of the plane as 52-year-old Craig Gifford of Minneapolis.

According to MnDOT, northbound I-35W is closed on County Road E2 for the next several hours.