A small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday night on Interstate 35W, just south of Interstate 694 near Arden Hills and New Brighton.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the plane landed in the northbound lanes near County Road E2.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the single-engine Bellanca Viking plane made an emergency landing just before 9:30 p.m. As the plane landed, it crashed into another vehicle on the interstate but nobody was injured.
The State Patrol identified the pilot of the plane as 52-year-old Craig Gifford of Minneapolis.
According to MnDOT, northbound I-35W is closed on County Road E2 for the next several hours.
