The giant Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., where at least 80 people have been sickened by coronavirus, will close for three days, the company said Thursday.

The plant employs 3,700 people, slaughters a sizable number of hogs from Minnesota and supplies meat throughout the country. Even as Smithfield announced its shutdown, chief executive Kenneth Sullivan said the company needs to find a way to keep it going.

“As an industry and as a nation, it is imperative that we continue to operate our feed mills, farms, plants and distribution centers,” Sullivan said in a statement. “Together with our peers and supply chain partners, which include millions of American crop and livestock farmers, we feed America. Not operating is not an option. People need to eat.”

The news comes amid rising concerns that meatpacking plants are hubs of human-to-human transmission of the virus and that the food supply chain is being strained.

A JBS USA Holdings, Inc., beef plant in Pennsylvania is closed for two weeks. A Tyson pork plant in southeast Iowa closed Monday. A Cargill beef plant in northeast Pennsylvania shuttered Wednesday.

The closures have all been announced as temporary, but outbreaks of the virus at meatpacking plants, though it is not considered a food-borne illness, are being reported almost every day.

The Smithfield pork plant in Sioux Falls handles animals from the hog-rich region of southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa as well as South Dakota. It produces 18 million servings of meat per day for U.S. consumers.

“It’s a large, very significant plant. Hopefully what occurs is that this is temporary and our understanding is that they do want to go back to business next week,” said Dave Preisler, director of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. “This is a tension.”

While some packing plants have closed, the vast majority are open.

“Meat and poultry workers are heroes,” said Sarah Little, a spokeswoman for the North American Meat Institute, a trade group for the meatpacking industry.

But meatpacking plants have come under criticism for not doing enough to protect their workers.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which represents poultry workers, charged that a poultry processing plant in Georgia was late to provide workers there with protective equipment. Employees have been asked to “debone chickens elbow to elbow with no access to masks,” the union said, several workers are sick and two have died from COVID-19.

A pork plant in Sioux City, Iowa, run by Seaboard Foods, said it sought to purchase masks for workers after the Centers for Disease Control recommended them on Friday, but by Wednesday they had not arrived. Workers do wear, the company pointed out, hairnets that also cover their mouths.

Cargill closed its Hazleton, Penn., beef plant on Wednesday, “to minimize the impact of COVID-19,” Jon Nash, chief of Cargill’s North America protein business, said in a statement. “This was a difficult decision for our team, but our values are guiding our actions.”

Hazleton is a city that has “been greatly impacted by COVID-19,” Cargill said.

A representative of the United Food and Commercial Workers local in Sioux Falls said the Smithfield plant just began screening workers entering the plant on Monday.

In Minnesota, hog farmers are genuinely concerned about the diminished capacity for packers to handle livestock. Lori Stevermer, a farmer near Easton said Tuesday it “weighs heavily on farmers’ minds.”

Some farmers are feeding animals less protein to slow their growth over fears of reduced meatpacking capacity, Preisler said.

Cattle and hog farmers should be able to deal with temporary, scattered meatpacking plant closures, but the more that close for longer, the more difficult things will get.

“If they shut them down for a couple months or something, that would be disaster,” said Bill Lazarus, an agricultural economist at the University of Minnesota. “You can truck these hogs a fairly long distance. If one plant goes down you can truck them to another one, but if multiple plants go down you’re really screwed.”