Introduction: Host Michael Rand sees the upside in the Twins' move to sign Chris Archer, but it still feels underwhelming if this is the final rotation move. There are a lot of question marks for Archer, 33, who is coming off of Tommy John surgery. Will he be more like Carl Pavano, who revived his career in Minnesota a decade ago? Or is this more like the Mike Pelfrey move?

7:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins the show to talk about the offseason moves for the Vikings and Twins as well as to answer a big question from Rand: How many combined playoff games will the Wild and Wolves win this year?

27:00: Paige Bueckers is coming home after UConn survived a double-overtime thriller to defeat North Carolina State and reach the Final Four. Plus the Vikings signed Jesse Davis to help bolster their offensive line, but how much he will help is a valid question.

