Last year a high temperature of 44 degrees along with much snow-melting Feb. 23 resulted in the first maple sap flow at Somerskogen Sugarbush, a maple syrup farm in Minnetrista owned and operated by Don and Mary Somers.

On March 5 they began boiling sap to make syrup. Their last maple sap boil for the 2020 season was April 6. The two of them, with much help from nature and automation, had produced quality syrup in record amount in their 25th year of maple syruping. This year 1,200 taps were in by Feb. 21. The first sap flowed Feb. 26. Boiling sap began the first week in March. Don and Mary are looking forward to another season of good sap flows and quality maple syrup.

The best sap runs occur when a frosty night is followed by a sunny day with temperatures reaching into the 40s or higher. Late afternoon is a good time to collect the day's flow.

In March 7, 2020, our second 50-degree day of the year, many Canada geese arrived. They were migrants. By March 10 the first Canada geese were standing on pond and marsh ice in pairs, declaring nesting territories.

I put maple syruping and geese in spring happenings together because for decades I have associated the sights and sounds of Canada geese with early spring in the sugarbush. Often the sound of dripping sap and the aroma of boiling sap into syrup were mixed with the sound of big wings beating and the deep musical honking of Canada geese passing overhead.

In southern Minnesota where waterways start to open in early to mid-March, we look for V-formations of Canada geese returning on 5-foot wingspans. They join with the population that wintered-over and whose members then become more active. Canada geese are identified in races, and Minnesota's sizable species fall into the giant race.

Canada geese mate for life. They choose their nesting site in March, after much honking and fanfare.

Jim Gilbert taught and worked as a naturalist for 50 years.