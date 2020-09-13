JOTTINGS

• Packers wideout Allen Lazard starred at Iowa State and has some experience against the Vikings cornerbacks from his Big 12 days. “I actually went against Holton Hill [Texas] and Jeff Gladney [TCU] in college, so I actually asked our video guy to pull up some of my old film, one, to study myself, and two, just to be able to see how I matched up against those guys back in my college days. But having those new guys out there, obviously with them losing Xavier [Rhodes] and Trae [Waynes] and not having that film or any preseason film is going to make it very difficult.”

• Steve Christoff, the former Richfield, Gophers and North Stars hockey standout, sold his 1980 U.S. Olympic gold medal and a game-worn jersey at auction. The medal sold for $319,000, which exceeded the amount two other 1980 hockey golds sold for. Mark Wells’ medal sold for $310,700 and Mark Pavelich’s sold for $262,900. The jersey sold for $116,850.

• Twins center fielder Byron Buxton went 1-for-15 to start the season (.067), but he entered Saturday hitting .280 with seven homers, 16 RBI and 11 runs scored over 22 games.

• Former Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson, who is in the first year of a three-year, $28 million contract with Texas, is 1-5 with a 6.14 ERA in nine starts for the Rangers.

• Sauk Rapids-Rice product Anthony Bemboom is with the Angels. The 30-year-old catcher is hitting .194 with two home runs, including one Friday vs. Colorado, but also has played well defensively. He has thrown out five of 15 potential base-stealers. He has also made one pitching appearance, throwing a shutout inning. Bemboom made it to the major leagues in 2019 after eight minor league seasons.

• Gophers junior catcher Chase Stanke was named to the Northwoods League Postseason All-Star team. Stanke batted .310 with three home runs and 22 RBI for Willmar, while committing only one error.