The high school football game between Bloomington Kennedy and host Richfield at Spartan Stadium was interrupted by gunfire from just outside the north end of the field Friday.

The gunfire occurred early in the fourth quarter.

Two shots, loud and unmistakable, rang out from just beyond the chain link fence that surrounds the field. Fans and players began sprinting toward the exits and the game was halted.

Police and first responders immediately converged on the stadium, concentrating outside the northeast end of field.

An announcement was made requesting everyone in the stadium to exit through the south end zone gates, where the players from Kennedy had gathered.

Emotions ran high as fans of both teams exited through the same gate and arguments broke out before the groups were separated. Eventually, the Kennedy players were instructed to take shelter in the school building and police started letting drivers exit the area.

A Richfield High School parent, who asked not to be identified out of concern for her safety, was watching the game and said she heard the first gunshot on the visitor side and then chaos broke out with the crowd running out of the stands and players off the field.

Some students were directed to take shelter in classrooms and lock the doors with the lights off, she said.

"There was crying, hugging, parents trying to find their kids. It was chaos," she said. "(The students) could not believe this was their homecoming."