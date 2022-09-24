The football game between Bloomington Kennedy and Richfield was halted Friday when shots were fired outside the stadium.

Police and first responders converged on the scene quickly while authorities moved to clear the stadium. Fans of both teams were asked to ask the leave the stadium.

Bloomington Kennedy led 28-0 with 11 minutes, 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter when the game was stopped.

Sophomore running back Marques Monroe ran for touchdowns of 34 and 63 yards in the first half. Elijah Smith scored on a 30-yard run in the third quarter, and Saide Alassani scored on a short run just before the game was halted.