After her team had won in New York, with star Napheesa Collier on the bench with a sprained ankle, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve joked that the key was not having Collier.

She might be onto something.

For the second time in three days, on the road, without Collier, the Lynx beat a top-two WNBA team. Sunday they won at Connecticut, beating the Sun 87-83.

They did this despite being outscored 24-11 from the free throw line.

Up for most of the game, the Lynx went up two when Kayla McBride made one of two free throws with 11.7 seconds left.

Out of a timeout, Connecticut got the ball to DeWana Bonner, but her three-point attempt was blocked by Dorka Juhász, ensuring the Lynx won their third game in a row and evened their record at 13-13.

Juhász, who played collegiately at Connecticut, finished with 11 points, six rebounds and that key block. She was one of five players in double figures for the Lynx, who shot 57.4%. McBride had 19 points. Lindsay Allen had 16 points and six assists. Off the bench Jessica Shepard had a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double and Aerial Powers scored 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

Bonner made 10 of 22 shots for 31 points for Connecticut, including a layup with 12.6 seconds that drew the Sun (18-7), which started the game tied with New York for second place, within a point. Alyssa Thomas had a 17-point, 14-rebound, 11-assist triple-double.

In the first half the Lynx made 19 of 30 shots overall (63.3%) and four of nine three-pointers. They held Connecticut to 35.1% shooting.

And they led by just four points, 48-44.

The reason: The Sun built a 17-6 edge on points from the free throw line, an 8-2 edge on second-chance points, an 11-6 edge on points off turnovers.

All of that made up for the 14 points Powers scored off the bench, the efficiency (not counting turnovers) of the Lynx offense without Collier.

The Lynx lost their lead early in the third, but with McBride, Allen and Shepard all scoring six points, they battled back. Shepard's drive 9.4 seconds left in the quarter put the Lynx up nine. She was fouled, but missed the free throw, then Natisha Heidmann hit a three at the buzzer, making it a six-point Lynx lead entering the fourth.

The Lynx played well enough offensively to never surrender that lead, though the Sun got within a point three times in the final 88 seconds. The loss ended a three-game Sun winning streak.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.