The Lynx were playing without star Napheesa Collier, who was out with a sprained ankle that could keep her out another week to 10 days. They were playing with the New York Liberty applying the pressure, using a 14-0 run to turn a 15-point deficit to a one-point game with 2:57 left in the fourth quarter.

But, against the WNBA's second-best team, the Lynx held on.

After being held scoreless for more than four minutes, the Lynx did what was necessary in an 88-83 victory over the WNBA's second-best team.

Credit rookie Diamond Miller.

Her play late iced the victory over the Liberty (18-6). Her three with 2:24 left broke Minnesota's scoreless streak.

Kayla McBride followed that with a fast-break basket that put the Lynx up six.

McBride scored 26 points on 11-for-14 shooting. Miller scored 22. Dorka Juhász had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double in a game that was rescheduled after a scheduled game in June was postponed by smoke from Canadian wild fires.

Sabrina Ionescu scored a game-high 31 points for the Liberty, which was playing for the second time in two nights. Breanna Stewart scored 23.

Down seven, Ionescu was fouled on a three-point attempt. She made the first two and missed the third. But the Liberty retained possession and Stewart hit one of two free throws with 24.7 seconds left to make it a four-point game.

Lindsay Allen got the rebound off Stewart's miss, was fouled and hit both free throws with 23.8 seconds left.

It was the second straight win for the Lynx, with both coming against teams ahead them in the standings — just their second and third such wins this season. But it came at a cost, with Emily Engstler — signed to a seven-day contract with Collier out — leaving the game in the second half with an injured shoulder.

