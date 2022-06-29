A shooter wounded a man inside a movie theater in Oakdale and remains on the run, authorities said Wednesday.
The shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday inside one of the Marcus Cinema theaters in the 5600 block of N. Hadley Avenue, police said.
A 23-year-old man was wounded and was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment. Police have yet to disclose the severity of his injuries.
The shooter ran from the scene and has yet to be located, according to police.
