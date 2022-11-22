A sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man in downtown Red Wing early Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The gunfire came about during an encounter at Bay Point Park along the Mississippi River, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement has not yet addressed what prompted the deputy to start shooting.

The man's condition was not immediately known, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to emergency dispatch audio, the man was shot multiple times and was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester. At one point he was in a vehicle, and that at some point a crash preceded the shooting.

The deputy suffered noncritical injuries during the incident. The Sheriff's Office also did not elaborate on the seriousness.

The Sheriff's Office described the man as a suspect, but it did not explain how that was determined.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it is investigating the incident but declined to reveal anything about it.

Bay Point Park is the shoreline centerpiece for the city of roughly 16,000 about 45 miles downriver from St. Paul. The park draws many local and visitors with its walking path, a marina and boat launch, picnic grounds and play areas for children.