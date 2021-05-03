An unlicensed motorist on probation for careless driving was drunk when he ran over a 1-year-old girl in a residential driveway southeast of Walker, Minn., and briefly fled the scene, authorities said Monday.

Authorities arrested Anthony J. Goose, 28, of rural Walker, on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide shortly after he allegedly hit the girl late Sunday afternoon on Breezy Point Circle in Shingobee Township while having a blood alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08%, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies and emergency medical staff were not successful with lifesaving efforts, according to the Sheriff's Office. The girl's identity has yet to be released.

Goose was gone by the time deputies arrived but soon returned, the Sheriff's Office said. Charges are pending.

The state Department of Public Safety said Goose had a revoked license status at the time.

He was cited on March 12 for careless driving in Bemidji and jailed on March 25.

He was convicted and sentenced to 45 days in jail by Beltrami District Judge John Melbye. The judge stayed 27 days of the term, allowing Goose to be released on April 13 rather than on May 9.

