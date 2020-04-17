“Little Fires Everywhere,” by Celeste Ng
Before you click on the new Hulu TV show, stop! Read the book first. You have a chance during #StayHomeMN to tear through this page-turner and then binge the show.
“Little Fires Everywhere” is a well-written family drama and a great study of a privileged community. Shaker Heights, Ohio, could easily be plunked down on the outskirts of Minneapolis-St. Paul. An interesting examination of race issues and a throwback to the late 1990s.
SUE ROEGGE, Chapter 2 Books, Hudson, Wis.
Shelftalkers are recommendations from booksellers. During this time of shutdowns, you can buy books through the website of your favorite independent bookseller or from the website bookshop.org.
