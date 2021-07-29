Authorities have identified the woman who was stabbed to death Wednesday in downtown Shakopee.

America Mafalda Thayer, 55, of Shakopee, was found fatally stabbed on a sidewalk at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a city of Shakopee news release.

A 42-year-old man was soon arrested, police said. He is being held in the Scott County jail pending charges of second-degree murder. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The suspect and victim knew each other, police say.

On Thursday, Shakopee police expressed gratitude to other agencies that responded to the brutal homicide in a highly public place and expressed condolences to the victim's family. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension processed the crime scene.

STAFF REPORT