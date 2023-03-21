Seven people were injured after a car and two light-rail trains collided in a downtown Minneapolis intersection Monday night.

Two people in the car were extracted from the vehicle, which became wedged between a northbound and a southbound train after being hit at the intersection of 5th Street and Portland Avenue S., said Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr.

One of the victims in the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other suffered minor injuries, Kerr said.

Five people on the train also suffered non critical injuries, Kerr said.'

Both Green and Blue line trains were back in service Tuesday morning as authorities investigate how the crash happened.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a westbound car on Portland Avenue entered the intersection about two blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium about 9 p.m. and was hit by a southbound train. The collision pushed the car into a northbound train that was also at the intersection.

A video circulating online shows the violent crash.

The scene was cleared about 10:30 p.m.