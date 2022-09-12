Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN and 830-AM

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: LHP Kris Bubic (2-11, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (10-8, 4.05)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Zack Greinke (4-8, 4.00 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.09)

Thursday, 6:40 p.m.: LHP Daniel Lynch (4-10, 5.14 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.68)

Twins update: They were swept by Cleveland, are 2-8 record this month and have a record below .500 (69-70) for the first time since April 23. ... The Twins are 9-4 against the Royals this season and have won the last four meetings. The Twins swept a three-game series from the Royals last month at Target Field. After the Royals scored two runs in the first inning of the series opener on Aug. 15, Twins pitchers held the Royals scoreless over the final 26 innings of the series. ... The Twins injured list includes starters Chris Archer (pectoral) and Tyler Mahle (shoulder); 2B Jorge Polanco (knee); and CF Byron Buxton (hip).

Royals update: They were idle on Monday after concluding a six-game homestand on Sunday with a 4-0 victory over Detroit. With the victory, the Royals avoided a series sweep by the Tigers and finished the homestand with a 2-4 record. ... The Royals are 9-7 against the Tigers this season and 19-26 against the other AL Central teams. ... The Royals activated rookie 1B/DH Vinnie Pasquantino from the injured list on Friday and optioned former Twin Brent Rooker to Class AAA Omaha. ... Greinke, who has 223 career victories and is in his 19th season in the majors, is 0-3 against the Twins this season. For his career, he is 5-12 in 28 career appearances against the Twins.