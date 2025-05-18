Serie A title race between Napoli and Inter goes to final day and possibly further

MILAN — The fight for the Serie A title will go into the final day, and maybe even further.
Napoli could have clinched its second Italian league title in three years on Sunday but will have to wait after both Antonio Conte's team and second-placed Inter Milan were held to draws.
League leader Napoli drew 0-0 at relegation-threatened Parma, and Inter drew 2-2 against Champions League-chasing Lazio to remain one point behind Napoli.
Napoli hosts Cagliari in the final round, while defending champion Inter visits Como.
If they finish level on points, a playoff will be needed to decide the destination of the league title.
Apart from the title fight, there was still almost everything else to play for in Serie A. That was why all but one of the 10 matches in the penultimate round kicked off simultaneously on Sunday.
Under pressure
Inter was perhaps under the most pressure of the two rivals as it knew a loss would hand Napoli the title if the league leader won at Parma.