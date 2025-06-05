Pirates rookie Mike Burrows shuts down Astros to pick up first win as a starter in 3-0 victory

Gusto, who has split time between the bullpen and the starting rotation, labored through 4 1/3 innings. He needed 83 pitches to record 13 outs and was pulled with two on and one out in the fifth. Gusto allowed three runs on eight hits, with two walks and three strikeouts. The right-hander is 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA in his last six appearances.